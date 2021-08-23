PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $108,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

