Polis Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1,248.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001362 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 125.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $712.78 or 0.01443672 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.