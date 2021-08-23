Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Quiet Period Set To End on August 30th

Portage Fintech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PFTAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Portage Fintech Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PFTAU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

