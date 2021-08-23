Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 3,000 Shares

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 104,777 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 138.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

