Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $45.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Premier by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

