Principal Edge Active Income ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of YLD stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

