Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 720,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $60.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,765.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

