Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,776 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $166.70 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

