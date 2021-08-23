Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPAY opened at $21.80 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

