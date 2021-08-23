Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $5.04 on Monday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $868.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

