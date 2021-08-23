Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

RLAY opened at $31.53 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

