Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0219

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,769,045,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,954,469 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

