Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) versus Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Financial Analysis

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and Prospect Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Prospect Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.28%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Prospect Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Prospect Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.81 -$35.45 million $0.03 914.67 Prospect Capital $623.53 million 4.99 -$16.22 million $0.72 11.15

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Prospect Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% Prospect Capital 142.41% 8.39% 4.92%

Summary

Prospect Capital beats Logan Ridge Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

