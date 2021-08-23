Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,378 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Vicor by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $120.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,069 shares of company stock worth $21,723,980. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

