Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,912 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 33.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,273. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $85.20 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 207.81 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

