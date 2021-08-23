Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of YETI by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of YETI by 14.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 114.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of YETI opened at $98.64 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,413,156. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

