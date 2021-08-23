PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

