PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,610 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

