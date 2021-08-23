PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,735 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

ADSK stock opened at $334.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

