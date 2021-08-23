Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,359 shares in the company, valued at $53,801,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564,000 shares of company stock worth $96,195,330 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.