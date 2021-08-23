Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortress Biotech, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fortress Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

