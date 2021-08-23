Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Issued By William Blair

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $24.69 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

