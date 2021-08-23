QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 276.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 459,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.