Quant Price Hits $182.35 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Quant has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $41.69 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $182.35 or 0.00365646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

