Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post $86.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $88.67 million. Quantum posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $391.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,399.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quantum by 7.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,956. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

