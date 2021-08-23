Quark (QRK) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Quark has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

