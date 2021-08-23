Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RXT opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17.
In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on RXT. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
