Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RXT. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

