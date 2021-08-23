RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.03.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

