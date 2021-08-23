Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) is MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s 7th Largest Position

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Rambus makes up about 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Rambus were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 125,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.68. 7,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,436. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

