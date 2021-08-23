Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after acquiring an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.14. 30,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,102. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

