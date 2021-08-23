Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 143,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

