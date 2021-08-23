Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $152.98. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,462. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

