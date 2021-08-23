Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.42. 346,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,813,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.