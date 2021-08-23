Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.45. 171,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

