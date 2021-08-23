Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.59. 503,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,662,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.