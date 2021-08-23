Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Market Cap Hits $266,929.45 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $266,929.45 and approximately $78,415.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00130990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00159245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.02 or 1.00251541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.41 or 0.00991642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.97 or 0.06660642 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,793,104 coins and its circulating supply is 368,025,918 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

