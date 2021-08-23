Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.