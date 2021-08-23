Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of China Resources Beer in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

China Resources Beer stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

