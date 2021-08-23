Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aspyra and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 293.88%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Aspyra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.07, indicating that its stock price is 407% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 38.29 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -20.75

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Summary

CleanSpark beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

