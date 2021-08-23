Reviewing Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penn Virginia currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.22 -$310.56 million $5.71 2.81 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 18.23 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.17

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn Virginia. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

