RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $551,619.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 281,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

