Rise Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Rise has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $924,201.00 and $144.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00076482 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,594,043 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.