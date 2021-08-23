Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Riskified alerts:

NYSE:RSKD opened at $28.59 on Monday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.