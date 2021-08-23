Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

