Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $1,490,116. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

