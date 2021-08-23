Rivetz Price Tops $0.0115 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Rivetz has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $302,010.68 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00833426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00104126 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

