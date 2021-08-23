Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $42.64 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.