Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

