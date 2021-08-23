Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Trading Up 65% This Week

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 65% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.00813341 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,992,801 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.