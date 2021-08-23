Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.22.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Root has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

